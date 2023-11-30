Seven members of Grantham Running Club headed to North Lincolnshire and the Trent side town of Gainsborough for the Morton 10k.

More than 1,000 runners were thankful for a dry start on what was forecast to be a wet day.

The 10am start saw the runners head out of Morton and into the countryside on what was billed as a fast course.

Kev Wallace. Photo: Tape2Tape

The wind was a little stronger than most competitors would have liked and this became more evident at the two-mile mark when the runners took a left turn and ran along the river. Despite some shelter provided by the flood bank, the head-wind was strong.

As the runners began to spread out, the open road allowed the athletes to aim for a personal best or at least a respectable time.

First home for GRC and 24th overall was Gavin Potter in an incredible time of 35:54 which garnered him a big PB, beating his previous best set at West Pinchbeck earlier in the year.

Gavin was followed home by Clive George with a 43:36, smashing his old PB by more than two-and-a-half minutes.

He was challenged by the constantly improving Kevin Wallace who was home in 43:59 and also joined the PB club with more than 30 seconds knocked off his previous best.

Rick Dobbs and Charlene Veasey finished side-by-side with a time of 47:16.

Rick was pleased to be making a great return to form and Carlene was happy with her time given recent illness.

Zane Wojtowicz completed the course in a very respectable 58:37 and Yvonne Buckley was more than happy with 1:09:22.

Robin Atter took a break from racing by pacing the 60 minute runners and thoroughly enjoyed his volunteer role.