Grantham Running Club travel to Gainsborough for the Morton 10k
Seven members of Grantham Running Club headed to North Lincolnshire and the Trent side town of Gainsborough for the Morton 10k.
More than 1,000 runners were thankful for a dry start on what was forecast to be a wet day.
The 10am start saw the runners head out of Morton and into the countryside on what was billed as a fast course.
The wind was a little stronger than most competitors would have liked and this became more evident at the two-mile mark when the runners took a left turn and ran along the river. Despite some shelter provided by the flood bank, the head-wind was strong.
As the runners began to spread out, the open road allowed the athletes to aim for a personal best or at least a respectable time.
First home for GRC and 24th overall was Gavin Potter in an incredible time of 35:54 which garnered him a big PB, beating his previous best set at West Pinchbeck earlier in the year.
Gavin was followed home by Clive George with a 43:36, smashing his old PB by more than two-and-a-half minutes.
He was challenged by the constantly improving Kevin Wallace who was home in 43:59 and also joined the PB club with more than 30 seconds knocked off his previous best.
Rick Dobbs and Charlene Veasey finished side-by-side with a time of 47:16.
Rick was pleased to be making a great return to form and Carlene was happy with her time given recent illness.
Zane Wojtowicz completed the course in a very respectable 58:37 and Yvonne Buckley was more than happy with 1:09:22.
Robin Atter took a break from racing by pacing the 60 minute runners and thoroughly enjoyed his volunteer role.