There has been another fine success story for Sudbrook Moor's Nigel Corby.

The 62-year-old's latest Saturday Main Club winning strokeplay result held a surprise token of the annual Golf Medal, as presented by the Royal British Legion.

Last Saturday's score was the result of practice, practice and more practice and successful golf is always his mission.

Nigel Corby.

Nigel’s winning scorecard of 42 points reduced his handicap index from eight to six.

He stormed through the front nine holes, one under gross, and dropped four shots on the way back.

Ben Bulmer was one point adrift, as overall runner-up, and he must also be congratulated on a super scorecard, off his index of eight.

His front nine was hot, with one under par gross, and four shots dropped on the closing nine, revealing a card of four gross birdies. Dan Blankley was third with 39 points.

The best scorecard from category two, for handicap indexes 21.5-54, was Barry Smith, with 38 points, from Mick Lincoln, 37, Kevin Turner, 35 and Geoff Back, 34.

The ladies' first prize went to Dee Harrison, 35 points, her fifth such win over the playing season. Runner-up was Michelle Gayton, on 32, from Amanda Roberts.

The sweep for two's on the scorecard was shared 13 ways by Daniel Agapito, Di Grocock and Ben Bulmer, hole 3; Geoff Back, hole six; Michelle Gayton, hole seven; Chris Agapito, Steve Jessop, Andy Newman, Gary Thrower, Martin Corby, hole 12; Martin Corby, Chris Agapito and Dan Blankley, hole 15.

Across the entire club in the past two weeks, the members have generously supported the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and a total of £260 has been forwarded.