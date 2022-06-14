By Martin James

The latest annual encounter between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC was played at the ever-attractive Belvoir Cricket Ground in Knipton last Thursday.

MCC set off with gusto, Bosisto (21) and Overy (74) reaching 41 in just seven overs.

The Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, last Thursday. (57305222)

Bosisto was out to a fine catch by Warner, after which Overy batted with a mixture of caution and aggression in fruitful partnerships with Soames (16) and Rowe (39). He finally fell with the score on 148, having hit 11 fours and a six.

MCC skipper James Overy at the crease. (57305226)

Grady (34no) and Beagles (15no) pushed on in the latter stages to give MCC a total of 223-6.

Some sterling work behind the stumps by Belvoir’s own Ryan Lewis helped keep the score down.

Duchess of Rutland XI bowler Yohan McKenzie. (57305230)

In reply, the Duchess’s XI made a poor start, both openers falling cheaply.

Keast (40) and former England one-day international Dalrymple (26) staged a slow but steady recovery, and an elegant Warner (40) upped the momentum with three sixes.

With the required run rate increasing, skipper Darren Bicknell was stumped going for the big shot.

Always behind the pace, the home team lost wickets steadily in the face of some fine bowling and finished on 152 all out, giving MCC a comfortable win by 71 runs.

Following an enjoyable afternoon’s cricket, the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy was presented to winning captain James Overy, who also picked up the Vic Heppenstall Spirit of Cricket Award for his 74.

Opposing captains Darren Bicknell and James Overy shake hands before battle commences. (57305219)

The series, held to showcase the work of sports and education charity Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, is now tied at six games apiece.