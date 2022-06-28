Isaac Newton Primary School took a team of children from Years 3 to 6 to The Meres stadium to compete in the annual Town Sports Athletics Event.

With a mixture of sprint, throwing, jumping and relay events, the school's children were all excited for the afternoon – and their enthusiasm paid dividends as Isaac Newton scooped first prize.

Isaac Newton teacher and sports leader Ellie Atter said: "We are so proud and pleased to say they won the event.

Isaac Newton Primary School celebrate victory at The Meres stadium. (57617125)

"A fantastic team effort, a huge amount of medals and a very large shield to bring back to school.

"Well done everyone and as always a huge thank you to Mrs Walker and Laura for their hard work."