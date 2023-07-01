Isaac Newton School were crowned winners of the Grantham and District Town Sports Athletic Event at The Meres leisure centre last Thursday.

The victory was extra special as it was the second year in a row they have won the event.

With a mixture of sprints, throwing, jumping and relay events, the pupils had worked hard after school to perfect their events, and there were some stand-out performances on the day.

Isaac Newton School

Thea P ran exceptionally well in her individual 100m, achieving a gold medal. She was also victorious in the long jump and part of the 4x100m girls’ Year 6 relay team, anchoring the team to win gold.

Soeli L, in Year 6, showed very intelligent racing in the 100m sprint, dipping her head on the line to secure a silver medal.

Leah W competed in the 800m, completing her own research on how to pace the race and was rewarded with a well-deserved bronze medal.

Rio, in Year 6, raced in the 100m individual, the cricket ball throw and was the anchor in the 4x100m boys’ relay, achieving two silvers and a bronze medal respectively.

The event really was a team effort and each pupil competed with determination. Whether they were placed in an event or not, it was evident to see the team spirit amongst them all, cheering and supporting each other throughout the afternoon.

The PE team and everyone at Isaac Newton School are incredibly proud of each and every one of their pupils – a real team effort.