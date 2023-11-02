The Gordon Trophy was first presented back at the inception of a new senior section in 1995 at Sudbrook Moor.

It was introduced to encourage all those with handicaps of 21 and upwards and that continues to be the qualifying criteria for the trophy to this day.

It attracted 52 senior entries this year and Joe Green put together a steady front nine but he then really got into his stride to amass 25 stableford points on his stunning back nine, clinching the victory with 41 points, on a countback with Phil Keogh.

Joe Green receives the Gordon Trophy from last year's winner Peter Stoneman.

Joe believes in a purposeful practice session between the weekly competition rounds and it certainly continues to pay off.

Best scores of Division One, not eligible for this Division Two trophy, were Dave Harrold with 42 points, Barry Smith, 41, and Ian Batty 40. Prizes were allocated for front and back nine scores to Neil Stokes and Nigel Corby, respectively.

Peter Climpson, Mark Murphy, Paul Johnson and Richard Cocks were also in good form and were among the leading scores across the handicap divisions.