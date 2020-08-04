Sudbrook Moor putting green was the source of Sunday fun when Wendy McGee arranged for her family’s generations to enjoy fresh air, scenery and a little taste of golf, all within the “support” bubble.

There was unanimity that initially trying golf with a little bit of competitive putting, round the practice green, was an excellent way to navigate the new chapter of unlocking family isolation.

Family fun and sharing are two very powerful forces and Heather Valentine, the senior lady of the party, summed up the family outing: “It’s lovely that we can get out and do something together.”