Last Tuesday, Witham Wheelers held their latest 8.3-mile circuit time trial for road bikes only, using a circuit starting on Gorse Lane, up to Croxton Kerrial, and back via Saltby and Hungerton.

Luckily the heavy downpours had passed through by the start and riders only had to contend with damp roads and a westerly breeze, aiding a fast finishing leg.

Quickest rider on the evening was junior Joshua Hemmings (Verulam CC), back in Grantham after two years at college, in 21min 9sec which was the fourth quickest time on the circuit this year.

Joshua Hemmings on his way to victory in Witham Wheelers' circuit time trial. Photo: Alan East

He was followed by Neil Sentance 22.19 and Simon Cocker 22.53.

Youth rider Isla Kolbert made a great improvement of 3min 3sec on her previous time on this course earlier this year and was also first female.

After the time trial it was back to the club HQ at Grantham Cricket Club for the annual club barbecue.

With donations and a raffle, £317 was raised in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity, in memory of John Pygott.