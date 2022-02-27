Fulbeck-based Balfe Motorsport unveiled its stunning new Autoglym-liveried Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II – with which it will enter the British GT Championship – in the shadow of local landmark Lincoln Cathedral.

The team has been a regular entrant in the series going right back to the early 2000s, but 2022 will be the first season the team has fielded Audi machinery, having raced the car in Europe last year.

Climbing behind the wheel will be Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll, who claimed four podiums and two pole positions as team-mates in 2021.

Two imposing sights: Balfe Motorsport's Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II and Lincoln Cathedral. (55040430)

Shaun has competed in a wide variety of series and cars in his career, ranging from Caterhams to GT1. He was runner-up in British GT in 2003 and third (just five points off the title) in 2019, as well as claiming the Spanish GT title in 2004 and the GT Open Pro-Am crown in 2017.

Balfe said: “I’m very happy to be back racing on home soil in the British GT Championship. We’re on a new journey with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 which we raced in GT Open last year, so I’m looking forward to showing what we can do this year.

“Adam and I get on well and make a really good partnership. We really gelled last year and I’m sure we can take that forward. British GT is a true Pro-Am series so we should be competitive."

Adam has been successful throughout his time in motorsport, including Formula Ford in the early 2000s, finishing runner-up in British F3 in 2004, and was test driver for BAR Formula 1 team while racing in the GP2 Series.

He has raced in the DTM, IndyCar, GT1 World Championship, and Formula E, as well as helping Team Ireland claim the 2008/09 A1 GP title and adding the Ferrari Challenge World Final crown in 2019.

Carroll said: "Last season it was brilliant to be back with Shaun and in a GT3 car. I think we make a very strong partnership and I really enjoy driving the Audi and working with everyone in the team.

"The British GT Championship is tough. If you look at who has been driving in the series over the last few years, there have been plenty of factory drivers and they haven't been short on talent.

"We'll do our best and hopefully we can win a few races and score podiums along the way, and we'll be in the hunt for the championship.”

Balfe Motorsport's Adam Carroll and Shaun Balfe. (55040427)

Newly upgraded for the 2022 season, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II takes another step forward in performance, based on feedback from race teams and drivers.

The car now generates more downforce via the aggressive-looking rear wing, making it a more comfortable experience for amateur drivers, while on the power side the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine features a new intake system which improves the torque curve.

The British GT Championship season opens with its traditional Easter weekend visit to Oulton Park in Cheshire, back on the calendar for the first time since 2019.

A second three-hour race will take place at Donington Park and there will be a trip to Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps the week before the famous 24 Hours of Spa.

Balfe added: "The longer endurance races are really appealing, and it will allow us to stretch our legs. It should be really good fun behind the wheel.

"Hopefully the gates will be open all year to spectators, friends, and family to support us, and we can put on a good show.”