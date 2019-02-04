GTFC (6938798)

Grantham Town have moved quickly to put in place a new management set-up following the departure of Richard Thomas on Saturday.

The club announced the appointments of Paul Rawden and Russell Cousins as the new joint managers with effect from this morning (Monday).

The management duo will be making the short trip from Harrowby United where they have been enjoying great success of late, the Arrows being unbeaten in their last 12 games.

Russell Cousins

The pair, along with Brian Franks, met all the players on Tuesday night for training and both are very much up for the task of immediately improving the team's future performances.

Gingerbreads club chairman chairman Nigel Wedgwood commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Paul and Russ to the club.

"We are confident we can now start to build a strong and much more settled team that will begin to immediately change our fortunes going forward.

"Both will bring considerable non-league experience at all levels and, with a third of the season still to go, there is still time to get back to winning ways."

Harrowby United chairman Michael Atter reluctantly accepted the resignation of his management team. The trio have been in charge at Dickens Road since May 2017.

Mr Atter said: "I would like to thank Paul, Russ and Brian for the all their hard work, especially stabilising the club when they took over at a difficult time.

"We would like to wish them all the very best in the future and hope that their time at Harrowby will be looked on as enjoyable in their football careers."

Bingham-based Cousins started his playing career at Clifton All Whites before progressing to Lincoln City and Mansfield Town Academy. He then had a spell playing for Eastwood Town Reserves before moving on to Grantham Town.

Injuries curtailed his playing career and, after a short spell out of the game, he gained his coaching badges and returned to Grantham Town as a youth coach. He progressed to head youth coach at the Gingerbreads, covering age groups from five to 16-year-olds.

Before his appointment at Harrowby, Cousins was part of the management team at Radford Olympic.

Previous to Harrowby United, Rawden managed at Steps 4, 5 and 6 and at clubs such as Eastwood Town, Dunkirk FC and Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Rawden and Cousins' first game in charge will be a tough one against top-of-the-table South Shields next Tuesday (February 12). Grantham Town welcomes everyone to The Meres to show the new managers and the team your full support. Kick-off is 7.45pm.