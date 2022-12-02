The East Midlands Cyclo-Cross Championships took place on Sunday, bringing together riders from the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire leagues.

The championships were promoted by Sleaford Wheelers at the Ancaster Kart Racing Track.

There were some good results by Witham Wheelers riders, with the Kolbert sisters both on the podium. Isla finished second in the under-14s and Amy was third female junior.

Amy Kolbert remounts after the planks. Photo: Alan East

Their younger brother Max finished 27th in the under-12s, whilst clubmate Oliver Bailey was 17th in the under-16 boys and Joshua Hemming ninth in the junior males.

Josh Hemmings finished ninth junior male. Photo: Alan East

The veteran category attracted the biggest field with 100 entries and only a few non-starters on the day.

In the over-40s, Corby Glen rider David Earth (Rose RT) retained his title, dominating the race from start to finish.

David Earth retained his over-40s veteran East Midlands champion title. Photo: Alan East

Wheeler Simon Cocker finished seventh in the over-60s, losing a couple of places on the last lap as fatigue set in and caused a few mistakes, after a good first half of the race.

Wheelers veteran Simon Cocker tackles the sands of Ancaster. Photo: Alan East

Senor male champion was Matt Ellis from Spalding and senior female champion was Amelia Wayte (JRC-Interflon RT).

It was a day of some great racing with an interesting course providing something for everyone – mud, sand, planks, short run-ups and tricky off-camber descents – with spectators able to see all the action from one location.