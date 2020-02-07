Grantham Town’s woes continued unabated with another defeat at home on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads led Buxton from around the half hour mark at The Meres.

The Bucks found an equaliser from a penalty fairly late on and a share of the points looked to be on the cards.

Lee Hughes joins in the celebrations after Curtis Morrison put Town in front. Photo: Toby Roberts (28612772)

But then Town conceded twice in the last few minutes to hand their visitors a much needed three points.

The result, and others around them, saw the Gingerbreads take Buxton’s place in the relegation zone.

Grantham joint manager Paul Rawden put the blame fair and squarely on his defence. He said: “We’ve lost it due to how we’ve defended our box. We left too many spaces in front of us, we’ve let too many balls into dangerous areas.”

Although Grantham did not run away with the game, Rawden was, of course, pleased with how the Gingerbreads had gone in front and then had further chances to extend their lead. An elusive win seemed to be there for the taking, but once again Town let it slip away.

Rawden said: “We didn’t start the game great, but Curtis Morrison has scored a fantastic goal. It’s a great dummy by Westcarr and Curtis has taken the chance.

“There are no excuses, we were one nil up. If Joel Carta’s shot hadn’t have hit the post and gone in, we’re two up.

“We’ve gone in front at the break. We said during half time, no matter what, we’ve got to get the win. We sat deeper and deeper as the half went on; we were hit on the counter attack too often. We needed to be compact”

“The penalty gave them a lifeline. I don’t like the fact that the ball hitting the hand is a handball, but it’s what it is. However, it’s one all, I want us to dig in take a point. We didn’t show enough fight or desire.”

Every Town match is a tough encounter currently and tomorrow’s visit to Bamber Bridge will probably be no exception.

But Rawden says he, co-boss Russ Cousins and their lads are in no mood to throw in the towel. It is time to take action.

Rawden said: “We know we’re in a relegation fight but the lads know this, they know what they need to do; they’re not giving up.

“We’ve only won six league games regardless of who has been out there, it’s not good enough.

“We’ve got to stop talking about it and start doing it. Saturday is another tough away trip, we know our record.

“We know the position we’re in and we’ve got some tough matches coming up.”

Read more Football