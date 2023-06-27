Belvoir Cricket Club will be hosting their fourth Vic Heppenstall Memorial T20 Match at their beautiful ground at Knipton on Friday (June 30).

The match will be played between Belvoir CC 1st XI, captained by Tom Lindsay, and Belvoir CC Chairman’s Select XI, captained by Darren Bicknell, former Surrey and Nottighamshire left-hander.

The match will start at 6pm, the bar will be open and the barbecue fired up.

Vic Heppenstall

After the match, there will be the presentation of the Man of the Match Trophy followed by an auction and the raffle drawn.

All are most welcome to join the party and to share their memories of Vic.