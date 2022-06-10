Three wins from three on Saturday maintained the feel good factor at Grantham Cricket Club, as each league side enjoyed wins in contrasting circumstances.

In the Lincolnshire County Board Premier League, the first XI made the trip north to in-form Scunthorpe Town CC and were back on the A1 earlier than expected after another dominant display.

Grantham are yet to drop a single point this season and once again demonstrated their prowess with the ball, dismissing their hosts for 90.

Stewart Mudie batting for Grantham 2nd XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (56328300)

Muhammed Kaleem produced his most lethal spell of the season thus far, accounting for six top order batsman, all for single figures. His stats of 9-2-21-6 gave Scunthorpe no hope in pursuit of the 231 Grantham had set.

Young Usman Minhas was top batsman of the day, his 90 acting as the backbone of the Grantham innings.

If the trip to Scunthorpe proved slightly one sided, this was far from the case at Gorse Lane where the second XI took on fellow pacesetters Newborough CC in the South Lincolnshire and Border League Premier Division.

Grantham were set their highest run chase this summer when Newborough scored 236 from their 45 overs. Greg Rowland top scored with 79 not out to put the home side under pressure at the interval.

Once again, however, the form of Stewart Mudie proved the decisive factor as he carried his bat for a resilient 95. His discipline and determination is never going to thrill the spectators but the man of the match now leads the league batting charts with an average of 109.

Grantham second XI opening bowler Jared Hackney took two wickets for 67 runs. (57209837)

Grantham third XI won their second game on the road this season when they dismissed Newborough 2nd XI for 79 in Division One of the SLBL.

Left arm seamer Ryan Wilson-Law took 4-33, whilst swing expert Craig Corby and 14-year-old Toby Cullen claimed three wickets apiece.

Grantham did lose three quick wickets mid-innings to cause some mild anxiety in the dressing room, before Wilson-Law stabilised the run chase to see Grantham home.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be a decisive day for the first XI when they take on a Sleaford CC side who have also enjoyed seven league wins on the bounce.

Sunday sees the visit of Nottinghamshire outfit Radcliffe-on-Trent CC in the National Knockout. Play begins at 1pm.

The second XI have a weekend off whilst the 3rd XI take on Baston CC on Gorse Lane's pitch two on Saturday.