By Chris Harby

There has been a changing of the guard at Stoke Rochford Golf Club as it welcomes a new face to one of its key roles.

Steve Cullington has retired as sales, membership and marketing manager after six years in the role.

He has been replaced by Louisa Smith, a marketing professional, whose husband is also a member at the club.

Steve Cullington and Louisa Smith (56978096)

Club chairman Adrian Stannard said: “The contribution that Steve has made to Stoke Rochford Golf Club is exceptional.

“Every golf club should have a Steve Cullington. We want to say thank-you and happy retirement.”

The retirement seems to have paid dividends for Steve on the course, as he shot a gross 69 (nett 65) at the club’s Gents' Spring Open to land both the McCorquodale Cup and Elms Cup.

Steve Cullington (left) collects his two trophies after the Stoke Rochford Men's Spring Open. (56978093)

Steve said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work for the club and contribute toward the rise in its fortunes.

“It’s been great to work alongside and with a great team at the club and I shall miss being involved with all the members and visitors.”

+ Stoke’s junior section is joining the GolfSixes League and wants to hear from prospective young golfers.

The six-hole competition is aimed at youngsters aged six and upwards who would like to try out the sport, and is played over the summer at local clubs.

Anyone interested can contact the club at office@stokerochfordgolfclub.co.uk for more information.