Grantham Running Club return to Derby 10 for first time in three years
Grantham Running Club’s athletes were delighted to return to The Derby 10.
The classic and picturesque 10-mile course from the Derby Arena was used for the first time since 2018, with an alternative course replacing the flooded one the following year and last year being a victim of Covid.
There were some spectacular performances by the returning runners with a handful of personal bests and a few runners making their debut at the distance.
The day’s biggest improver was Louise Kennedy, taking 17 minutes and 25 seconds off her previous Derby time and setting a new PB of 1:53:03. Another huge improvement was recorded by Kate Marshall, shaving more over eight minutes off her previous mark on this course with a PB.
Also recording PBs were Caroline Davis with a near five minute improvement and Sara Pask, the former having represented GRC in a cross country event less than 24 hours earlier. Sam French was the final PB of the day with a 1:58:18.
Another two runners from Saturday’s XC race had great results, with Peter Bonner setting a season’s best and Sarah High recording her fastest time for more than eight years.
Making their debuts at the distance were Craig Drury, finishing disappointingly a few seconds adrift of his target time as he learnt about how to pace this event but, despite a hip injury, Sinead McDonnel managed to keep her run respectable with a time just over 90 minutes.
The other finishers were Holly Durham on her way back from a bout of Covid, Catherine Payne and Robert McArdle.
Results: Peter Bonner 1:11:19, Holly Durham 1:12:50, Catherine Payne 1:16:13, Robert McArdle 1:17:07, Craig Drury 1:21:52, Caroline Davis 1:23:20, Sarah High 1:27:49, Sinead McDonnell 1:33:18, Kate Marshall 1:39:14, Sara Pask 1:52:43, Tracey Gell 1:54:48, Louise Kennedy 1:58:06, Fraser Marshall 2:00:15, Samantha French 2:03:36, CJ Walker 2:08:28.