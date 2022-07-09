South Lincs & Border League Division Two

Orton Park 155 all out

Belton Park 156-5

Belton Park first XI. Photo: Toby Roberts (57776540)

A much improved Belton Park managed to exact revenge on Orton Park following their close result in New Orton.

Belton Park won the toss and elected to field, getting off to a rapid start and making inroads into the Orton Park batting line-up within the first 10 overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals but for a long while it looked as if weather might rob Belton of their good start.

After two rain delays, Orton settled and the runs of E. Dobell (46) greatly improved Orton's prospects on what was now a wet wicket.

Orton finished their innings 155 all out, which looked like a good score with the storm clouds approaching.

Tom Ward bowling for Belton Park on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (57776537)

Ward (12-5-26-3), and Rohan Perera (11.1-2-20-3) were the pick of the Belton bowlers, but it was an overall effort from the bowling unit with everyone contributing.

James Ward bowling for Belton Park on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (57776534)

Following what has been a few weeks of below par scores from the Belton Park batting unit, they set out to make amends this week.

Openers Oates and Brewer started slowly but managed to record the highest partnership of the season for Belton as they put on 72 for the first wicket.

Following the wickets of both openers (Brewer 42, Oates 29), another collapse looked on the cards but the batting of Michael Paige took Belton over the line. His 51no proved invaluable as Belton chased 155 with eight overs to spare.