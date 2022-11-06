Local fisheries have seen less footfall over recent weeks, especially during persistent wet spells, but those hardy souls who have ventured out have enjoyed great sport.

Andy Griffiths is one such angler. He regularly travels all the way up from near the capital to fish the lakes at Woodland Waters at Ancaster, where on his latest trip he had to sit under a brolly through several hours of rain.

However, as the wet front passed, he enjoyed a brilliant and much drier afternoon session, fishing with feeder tackle at 40 metres.

During the damp morning, Andy kept busy by catching small skimmers using red maggots on the hook in combination with a small pellet feeder. But as the rain fizzled out around midday, the sweet red micro pellets Andy was regularly feeding woke up bigger skimmers and some proper bream. A switch to using banded and brightly coloured wafters on the hook also helped to find the quality fish.

For those who do not know, wafters are slightly elongated and brightly coloured buoyant baits, a bit like funny shaped boilies. When presented over a bed of pellets, these lightweight offerings stand out like a sore thumb and easily lift up off the bottom when fish hover over them, hence their name.

Now the water is getting clearer and slightly soured by all the floating and sunken leaves, the trick is to feed swims up carefully with the little and often approach. It has been noticeable at Woody's on both the big lakes recently that small swimfeeders cast regularly have been catching lots more than bigger designs launched out less frequently.

Feeder anglers have been enjoying some of the best skimmer fishing ever seen on the popular venue this year, with just about every swim capable of producing plenty of bites from this species. It has also been an exceptional year for hybrids, while the bigger roach that have been somewhat elusive are also beginning to appear in numbers.

Recent heavy rain has been good news for anglers fishing local stretches of the River Trent. With river levels up and heavily coloured water, bream and barbel have been providing top sport using heaving feeders at close range.

One Grantham angler reported barbel of just under and another just over the magical 10-pound barrier, along with several sizeable bream. In less pacy areas, the stick float has been producing too, yielding good catches of dace, perch and roach.

