Witham Wheelers took part in the first round of the Lincs League Cyclo-cross season last Sunday, organised by Sleaford Wheelers and held at the Ancaster Outdoor Activity Centre

Dry but windy conditions gave some fast but tough racing conditions, with few places to recover on a mainly grass field course with some tricky climbs up and down the surrounding bank.

In the opening youth race, Oliver Bailey finished 12th and Isla Kolbert was 16th overall and second girl, with younger brother Max 26th in his first ride at this level after moving up from the under-12s.

Julie Clark tackles a mini-hurdle. Photo: Alan East

The ladies’ race saw Amy Kolbert take a good third overall and first junior, with Julie Clark fourth overall and first veteran.

Billy Reed was third in the senior race, a good result competing on a mountain bike against the league regulars on cross bikes.

As usual, the veterans saw the biggest field with more than 70 riders taking to the start line.

The race was won by reigning champion David Earth (Rose RT) from Corby Glen.

Matthew Kingston-Lee (left) overtakes an opponent. Photo: Alan East

In his first cyclo-cross race, Matthew Kingston-Lee started slowly at the back of the grid but picked up speed, using his running fitness to work his way through the field to 39th (18th vet 40).

Paul Conneely was 47th (eighth vet 60) with Simon Cocker not far behind in 49th (ninth vet 60).