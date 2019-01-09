Witham Wheelers ride out
Witham Wheelers held the first of their reliability rides on Sunday with 40 riders turning out in almost ideal riding conditions for the time of year.
The riders were split into four different ability groups which helped novices gain confidence in riding with others by knowing that they are with riders of a similar standard.
Tackling a circuit of 36 mile,s group two averaged 15.3mph, group three 17.5mph and group four 19mph, with group one taking a shorter 27-mile route at around 13mph.
This Sunday is a 40-mile route, with a shorter 30-mile option, heading out to South Witham and Whissendine before returning via Waltham on the Wolds.
Meet at Grantham Cricket club on Gorse Lane, with the first group leaving at 9.30am.
Further details on the club website. All welcome and refreshments available at the finish.
