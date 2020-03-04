United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Northampton Sileby Rangers 0

Action from Harrowby United's 2-0 win over Northampton Sileby Rangers at Dickens Road on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts(30767244)

Harrowby United welcomed Sileby on a cold Tuesday night under the lights at Dickens Road, looking to avenge an earlier defeat against the Northampton side.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee change formation by playing 4-3-3. Kolapo made his first start for a month whilst Sylla kept his place in the attacking front three.

The first half was pretty tame with not much to keep the crowd warmed up. Both teams cancelled each other out and really no chances of any note were created in the opening 45 minutes.

Sileby had more territory and kept the ball a little better than Harrowby, but without creating anything to trouble Lovelace in the United goal.

Things could only get better after the break, and they did. Harrowby came out with more purpose, attacking from the off.

Fifteen minutes in, the late arriving Rigby replaced price, with Kolapo taking up the centre forward position and Rigby going to his favoured right hand side.

Almost immediately, a great run by Sylla was finished off with a cross to Rigby at the far post, where he hammered home to give Harrowby a deserved lead.

It was all Harrowby now and they kept the ball well on a bobbly pitch. Harrowby's midfield of Kwesi, Hayles and Yeniberitz now started to dominate and more chances were created.

Hayles blazed over when well-positioned, and then skipper Stubbs headed home but the flag went up to the disbelief of everybody in the ground.

But a second Arrows goal duly arrived when another great cross was headed home by Rigby for his brace.

Harrowby played out the remainder of the game in relative comfort, the well-earned victory keeping in the top reaches of the table.

Manager McGhee said he was very happy with the result and felt the players took on board the change in formation. And also having a strong bench had really made the difference.

l Harrowby United are away to Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday and at home again against Burton Park on Tuesday.

