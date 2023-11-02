A quartet from Grantham Running Club headed to the Imperial War Museum in Cambridgeshire to take part in the Duxford Dash 10K.

The course consisted of two laps of the runway which was classed as flat but had a deceptive incline and a slight headwind.

First home and, in only his second 10k race since starting running, was Riley Maksymiw-Magan.

Russell Maksymiw. Photos: Epic Action Imagery

Daniel Wallace.

Catherine Wallace.

Using his dad as a pacer and a windbreak, Riley finished in a time of 46:31m knocking 2:07m off his PB. Russell Maksymiw followed in a time of 46:32.

Next home was Daniel Wallace who equalled his 10K PB gained at the Summer Solstice this year with 50:58.

Catherine Wallace finished in a time of 58:48, this gave her a very respectable sixth place in her age grade.

Winner and first male was Oscar Grahampereira,of Braintree in 34:55 with Kirstie Sharman as first lady (39:57).