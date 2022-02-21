A former King's School student has thanked his local sponsor for continuing to back his motor racing career.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Ritchie is now in his ninth year of racing, having first taken to the tarmac at the age of 11 in karting.

His ambitions for the future include racing GT cars and competing in endurance and 24-hour races.

Joseph Ritchie's Mazda MX-5 (54845815)

He is following in his father's tyre tracks somewhat as he too was involved in motorsport, working for the Datsun Group and also for a Formula Three team, and still races to this day.

Joseph completed his A-levels last year to go on to study motorsport technology at Oxford Brookes University.

He raced a Caterham Superlight last year and this year has moved on to a Supercup Mazda which he will race in the British Racing and Sports Car Club Clubsport Trophy series.

The season-long series begins in April and runs through till October, visiting many prestigious, historic motor racing circuits, such as Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington Park.

Joseph said that none of this would be possible if it was not for his sponsor David Hindmarch, of Grantham Estates.

Joseph said: "Grantham Estates are what is called my 'title sponsor' and they will be backing me through the year. This is all down to David Hindmarch.

"It can be described as an exciting opportunity for a local business to have widespread marketing, with the potential audience coming in at roughly 100,000 each weekend. This comes from television, live streams, replays, fans at the track, and other drivers/teams at the track.

"Without the support and belief from David Hindmarch, and Grantham Estates, I wouldn’t be racing at all."