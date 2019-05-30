Peter Cocker (10361666)

In the University of Nottingham Circuit Races at the Harvey Hadden Circuit last Saturday, Grantham's Peter Cocker (Richardsons Cycles) initiated a break of four riders early on in the Elite/1/2/3 category one-hour race, before attacking out of the final bend to take his first win of the season.

In the supporting 3/4 category race, Karl Baillie also won with Witham Wheelers clubmate Martyn Ludlam taking fourth.

This was after Karl had won on the same circuit the previous Wednesday evening, breaking away early on with ex-Olympian Bryan Steele to take a clear win in the sprint. Martyn placed eighth in that event

Steve Young, now riding for the RAF CC, finished fourth in the East Midlands Road Race League event, promoted by PB Performance over 60 miles at Coalville.