Grantham Running Club’s Dodwell brothers made the 150-mile journey north-west for the Rock ’n’ Roll running series in Liverpool last Sunday.

Sam Dodwell was participating in the Half Marathon and Jack Dodwell was running the 10k.

The half marathon route started from the Royal Albert Docks, with runners heading towards the Royal Liver Building, then went past Chinatown towards Sefton Park before hitting the final 10k mark at Penny Lane.

The route then headed to the promenade with the final stretch along the Mersey to the finish line at the M&S Bank Arena.

Living up to its name, the event had local rock bands stationed at every mile to entertain the runners as they passed.

Sam, who ran the Manchester Marathon only two weeks prior, was confident that he would still be able to put in a strong performance. He managed to deliver, coming home in 1hr 35min 40sec which knocked 3:19 seconds off his previous personal best.

Jack, continuing his running comeback and slowly getting back into shape and race fitness, took on the 10k race which started at Penny Lane. He was happy with his time of 48:10, setting this as a benchmark to take into the new year.

Sadly after seven years, this would be the final time the Rock ’n’ Roll race series will be held.