Sudbrook Moor's Roy Nelson is in the Hall of Fame of senior trophy wins for the second time in 2023.

Traditionally played on Senior Captain's Day, the Des Godfrey Claret Jug is presented to the player with the overall best result, derived from a unique formula using the best front nine score and best back nine score.

This formula rewards consistency and that well describes Roy's performance on this special occasion, as it did earlier in the summer when, the same formula was used over 36 holes, and Roy was the winner.

Roy Nelson was the overall winner on senior captain's day.

Senior captain, Steve Squires, hosted a grand day for a huge turn-out of seniors, with many prizes and challenges spread around the course.

The competitors were welcomed by Steve Squires in the clubhouse after their golf where there were Captain's Day refreshments provided.

Steve was thanked for hosting such a full and fun day. His nominated charity fund, the British Heart Foundation, was boosted by nearly £200, to be added to the running total raised during 2023.

Results:

Des Godfrey Claret Jug - 1 Roy Nelson, 2= Harry Cutmore; Ian Mason; Stableford - 1 Simon Gray, 2 Vince Ryan; Medal - 1 Andy Dunderdale, 2 Michael Coupland; hidden drawn team of three - Andy Milner, Ian Batty, Roger Newton; nine-hole putting challenge 1 Joe Green (c/b), 2 Trevor Whatton; Spot prizes - Paul McCarthy (nearest the line tee shot on the fifth hole); nearest the pin prizes - Trevor Whatton (third), Andy Dunderdale (sixth), Barry Smith (12th), Andrew Wain (16th).