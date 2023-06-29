Roy Nelson turned up the heat in the very recent Sudbrook Moor senior 36-hole competition, to retain the title and trophy in back-to-back years.

In this two-round event of the Rose Millennium Trophy, separated by one week, Roy put himself right up with the leaders in week one, the stableford round. Dave Harrold led round one, with Roy one point behind.

Roy continued with his good form and returned for the medal round a week later.

Roy Nelson

He lifted his game yet again and played under his handicap index, returning the best scorecard of the day. There was none to compare with his consistency.

Calm nerves won the event, with Roy making his indelible mark on the history book of the Rose Millennium Trophy.

Roy is amongst a very small number of elite senior stars who have won the trophy in consecutive years.