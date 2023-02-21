Kesteven Ladies 33

Sileby Town Ladies 7

Kesteven Ladies resumed their league programme on Sunday with a superb display of attacking rugby against Sileby Town Ladies.

Kesteven's Bronagh Dempster sets off for the line.

Being notoriously slow starters, the home side burst out of the starting blocks to provide a first half of hugely entertaining, attacking rugby. In lovely conditions, Kesteven’s forwards provided some great possession, allowing free movement of the ball amongst the speedy back line.

With only a couple of minutes on the clock, full back Amy Brumhead received the ball with 40 metres to the try line and cut a beautiful running line between the Sileby defence and sprinted home to score her first ever try under the posts. So overwhelmed was she in the moment that she sliced her conversion attempt wide, but this proved to be only one of five attempts at goal which she missed throughout the match.

Kesteven’s forwards continued their busy opening with Izzy Russell carrying hard from the base of the scrum and Lilliemae Reid poaching Sileby’s ball seemingly at will.

Kesteven's Izzy Russell carrying hard, with Megan Jones in support.

Fly half Zoe Osborn sprayed accurate passes back and forth until Bronagh Dempster’s spectacular one-handed catch saw her with the unenviable position of having 70 metres to the try line – happily for the cheering crowd she breathlessly touched down for another long range score.

Not to be outdone, Phoebe Beaumont, linking beautifully with her centre partner Kelly Chittock, found space twice in the few minutes before half time, scoring on each occasion to outpace the Sileby defence and leave the half time score at 26-0.

To their credit, Sileby regrouped well in the second half,securing their sole try of the game and battled hard with their larger pack of forwards to make like difficult for Kesteven. In particular, Jemima Willcox and Hannah Weston-Smith worked tirelessly in defence, with Jemima having a hand in three of the afternoon's scores.

Kesteven finished their afternoon in style when player-of-the match, and scrum half, Megan Jones’s cheeky dummy and break found her in space with 10 metres to the line and finished with a well-deserved score of her own to cap a great win for the Black Army.

Kesteven Ladies

Kesteven comprised Stacey Spafforth, Hannah Weston-Smith, Molly Walker, Gwen James, Lilliemae Reid, Jemima Willcox, Emma Gooden, Izzy Russell, Megan Jones, Zoe Osborn (c), Jo Arden, Kelly Chittock, Phoebe Beaumont, Bronagh Dempster, Amy Brumhead, Livvy Rastall and Nicola Webster.