Kesteven Ladies 25

Ashfield Ladies 19

Last Sunday saw the last league game of the season for Kesteven Ladies at Woodnook.

Hermione Farmer scores between the posts in the last seconds of the game for a Kesteven Ladies' win against second in the league Ashfield. Photo: Manda Wilcox

They faced an Ashfield Ladies team who have occupied second place in the table for most of the season.

In excellent weather conditions, and playing in front of a huge home crowd, Kesteven started brightly, moving the ball through their hands in a skilled and composed manner.

Usually slow starters, Kesteven possessed real pace in the back line and within a couple of minutes U18s' Beaumont found space on the left wing to race to the line for the opening score.

Ashfield’s large forwards regrouped and carried hard in attack, testing Kesteven’s defence, with Gwen James and Lilliemae Reid particularly effective in the tackle, cutting down runners before they gained momentum.

Despite dogged defence, Ashfield battered their way to the line, taking the lead with a converted try midway through the first half.

Fly half Zoe Osborn continued to urge her forwards into contact, with back row U18s Parker and Jade Sheardown making ground and consistently providing Zoe with a stream of good ball to unleash her runners.

Captain Jade Sheardown carries hard. Photo: Manda Wilcox (63655544)

Once again, Beaumont found some space and shredded the Ashfield defence with a long run, touching down under the posts for a converted try to regain the lead.

After the break, Ashfield regrouped after clearly recognising the Kesteven centres, Hermione Farmer and Megan Alderton, were unlikely to give them any space in the backs.

Ashfield used their big weight advantage and kept the game in the forwards. The tactic brought some success as they rumbled over the line for an early score and looked to take control.

But they had not bargained for Jemima Wilcox’s ability at the breakdown with several jackals, or Beth Toone’s barnstorming runs to draw in the Ashfield defence.

One of Toone’s long-range carries found a three-player overlap for the home team. Exquisite passing saw winger Bronagh Dempster score in the corner to regain the lead, which was quickly lost with a score from Ashfield’s bustling scrum half.

With only three minutes of the season remaining, Kesteven found themselves one point behind. Showing incredible energy and purpose, they attacked Ashfield’s line with everything they had, moving the ball into midfield. Hermione Farmer showed her power once again, refusing to yield and scored under the posts, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

With full time showing on the scoreboard, the referee announced that Kesteven still had four minutes to defend, which they did, and with immense passion, to hold the ball up over their own line and repel two five-metre line-outs to seal a magnificent win to finish their season with their best performance of the year.

Kesteven Ladies comprised Stacey Spafford, Hannah Weston-Smith, Jemima Wilcox, Emma Austen, Beth Toone, Lilliemae Reid, Gwen James, Jade Sheardown (c), Parker, Megan Jones, Zoe Osborn, Beaumont, Megan Alderton, Hermione Farmer, Bronagh Dempster, Amy Brumhead, Livvy Rastall, Jess Castell-Smith and Ffion Martin.