Sleaford Ladies 14

Kesteven Ladies 22

Having had their previous match called off after 14 minutes due to failed floodlights, Kesteven Ladies visited Sleaford last Sunday to replay the fixture.

Sleaford prove to be perennially tough opponents and started the game with their usual uncompromising, powerful style, pounding the Kesteven line with waves of attacking play. Notoriously slow starters, the visitors defended bravely but could not relieve the pressure.

But completely against the run of play, and after five minutes of constant attack, a strong tackle dislodged the ball to allow fly half Phoebe Beaumont a split second to scoop up the ball and streak down the length of the pitch for an opening score.

Receiving the ball from the restart, the Black Army slowly grew into the game and proceeded to move the ball with confidence. Strong forward runs from Hannah Weston Smith and Lilliemae Reid punched holes in the defence, allowing scrum half Megan Jones the time to release her backs, with centres Megan Alderton and Hermione Farmer an opportunity to make the most of the space created.

Farmer benefited from some excellent passing movement to find a gap and run the ball past several flailing defenders to touch down under the posts from beyond the halfway line.

Confidence in the Kesteven side grew by the minutes with Molly Walker causing havoc in the mauls, ripping the ball at will, and Stacey Spafforth carrying hard to gain territory. Feeding on the forward dominance, Megan Jones picked from the base of a maul and found a few inches to sneak herself through the smallest gap and race away for a third Kesteven touchdown before half time. A late Sleaford score was the only blot in an outstanding opening half.

With the sides changing ends, Kesteven continued their strong defensive performance with their back three, of wingers Bronagh Dempster and Jo Arden, continually repelling strong runs from Sleaford, and full back Amy Brumhead collecting huge clearance kicks, on one spectacular occasion bouncing up from injury treatment to take a towering high ball at pace.

Sleaford pluckily upped their efforts to pull themselves back into the game but were repelled by the excellent back row of Issey Russell, Jade Sheardown and Emma Gooden; also by Ami Boneham who pulled off a huge try-saving tackle when Sleaford’s speedster winger appeared to be clear to the line.

A final flurry of activity saw another storming run from Farmer to complete her second long range try and leave Sleaford with a late score to soften their defeat.

The whistle was greeted with huge cheers from the travelling crowd to greet the well-deserved victors' best rugby of the season – Kesteven’s coaching team are thought to be still smiling.

Kesteven comprised Stacey Spafforth, Hannah Weston-Smith, Molly Walker, Emma Austen, Nicola Webster, Lilliemae Reid, Jemima Willcox, Emma Gooden, Jade Sheardown (c), Izzy Russell, Megan Jones, Phoebe Beaumont, Jo Arden, Phoebe Beaumont, Megan Alderton, Hermione Farmer, Bronagh Dempster, Amy Brumhead, Ami Clair Boneham and Natalie Sutton.