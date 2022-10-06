Kesteven Ladies 20

Sutton Bonington Ladies 17

Having started their league campaign with a loss to Ashfield the previous weekend, Kesteven Ladies took the field in a determined manner on Sunday against a team of fit young students affiliated to Nottingham University.

Kesteven Ladies (59767023)

Fielding their youngest ever team, the home side had debutantes in Megan Jones and Jemima Wilcox and returning students Hermione Farmer and Robyn Albans.

Dominating the early exchanges, Kesteven struggled to find their cutting edge in the scoring zone despite many waves of excellent attacking play.

Sutton Bonington certainly had pace in their attack and seized upon a loose ball to take an early lead.

Undeterred, Kesteven fought back with tries from Farmer and Castell-Smith who both beat several defenders on their way over the line to take a first half lead.

The second half saw Sutton Bonington take advantage of some wild passing and regain their lead with two further scores, one of them converted.

Farmer continued to carry hard and her persistence paid off with another excellent score.

Buoyed on by an enthusiastic crowd, the home side settled into their game and pressure mounted as waves of forwards, led by Beth Toon, carried hard and eventually made it over for what proved to be the winning score.

The referee’s whistle brought a close to a fabulous exhibition of rugby from both sides and a bonus point win for a very happy Black Army.

Kesteven Ladies comprised Beth Toone, Hannah Weston, Stacey Spafford, Molly Walker, Gwen James, Amy Brumhead,

Lillimae Reid, Hermione Farmer, Megan Jones, Zoe Osborn (c), Livvy Rastall, Megan Alderton, Kelly Chittock, Jo Arden, Jess Castell-Smith, Robyn Albans, Jemima Wilcox and Jo Mortimer.