Kesteven Ladies 32

Sleaford Ladies 0

Kesteven Ladies ensured bonfire weekend was truly celebrated in style with a barnstorming performance against local rivals Sleaford on Sunday.

Kesteven Ladies: Photo: Graeme Reynolds

Looking to reverse a couple of losses in their first two league fixtures, the Black Army took to the pitch with confidence from the start and showed their intent early on by taking the kick-off and running straight and into the Sleaford defence.

Moving the ball between backs and forwards, Kesteven mounted the pressure to deliver the first scrum of the game. Taking the ball, number eight Aimee Goument drew a number of defenders and slid the ball to supporting scrum half Kerri Arlando who dashed over the line from 20 metres out for an opening score to settle the home team’s nerves.

Building on fine set-piece play from the scrum and line-out, Kesteven started to use their backs. Centre Hermione Farmer’s strong running and fend-offs saw a further score a few minutes later, battering her way through a gap which did not exist.

Kesteven built on their strong play as half time approached with further good handling in the backs, with winger Ami Boneham gratefully receiving early ball into space to neatly sidestep the defence and touch down in the corner.

Sleaford Ladies were relentless in their endeavours and showed some determined running and passing, which stretched the Black Army defence throughout. Well organised and ferocious at the breakdown, Sleaford were unlucky to not take a score into the break.

The second half saw Kesteven’s powerful runners take charge. Beth Toone and Goument continually broke the defensive lines, but the last pass meant further scores were difficult to find.

However, this was rectified with a 15-metre penalty finding its way to Toone who made her own gap in the defence to score under the posts. Zoe Osbourn converted the try to rapturous applause from the packed Kesteven sidelines at Woodnook.

Sleaford battled bravely, but their defence had no answers to Kesteven’s pack.

Toone scored a further try as full time approached, with the final score coming from a beautiful interchange between prop Stacey Spafford and number eight Goument, with the latter going over for the final score.

Kesteven: Megan Alderton, Jo Arden, Kerri Arlando, Emma Austen, Ami Boneham, Amy Brumhead, Jess Castell-Smith, Hermione Farmer, Ruth Holmes, Aimee Goument, Gwen James, Tamzin Keenlyside, Jo Mortimer, Zoe Osbourn, Jade Sheardown (c), Stacey Spafford, Beth Toone, Mollie Walker.