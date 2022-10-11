NLD Merit East 1

Kesteven 2nd 27

Sleaford 2nd 12

Action from Kesteven 2nd XV's win over Sleaford 2nd at Woodnook on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59900678)

Kesteven second string welcomed a team comprising of players from Sleaford and Nottingham Corsairs to Woodnook in beautiful conditions, where the home team looked to carry on their winning streak.

The game began with hard running from centres Georgio King and Henry Parker, who gave the opposition a hard time from the first whistle. This quickly led to Scott Odams dotting down after a breakaway run from speedster Parker.

The opposition responded with a breakaway try from former Ks man Glen Irving.

Kesteven then continued to dominate the line-outs courtesy of Harry Norsworthy who plucked the ball from the air and set up a rolling maul where captain Sean Cummings scored Ks' second of the day.

Sleaford went on to score another try with some great pace and footwork shown to bring their points tally up to 12.

But Kesteven were relentless, with hard running lines, and centre King skipped over the line for Kesteven’s third try of the game.

The second half saw Ben Betts return to the black army with his ever-present bosh causing havoc for the defence, which sucked in the Sleaford defence and through a magical offload from Tom Wood saw Josh Udom score in the corner.

This was quickly followed by a breakaway try from winger Harry Cox who, upon being caught, fought his way over the line to add another five points for Kesteven.

The Ks pack carried hard all game with barnstorming runs from Chris Jinks and Will Pert earning a lot of hard yards, combined with some bone-crunching hits from the likes of Davey Hodgson and Duncan Bateson.

The backs, orchestrated by Martyn Parker saw Arran Ward-Worely and Finn Tumman give the Sleaford players nightmares for the full 80 minutes.

Kesteven all played with passion and desire and, when the fog cleared, came out victors.