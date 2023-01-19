By Mike Davis

Kesteven under-13s paid a visit to Derby RFC on Sunday for their rescheduled NLD competition match, originally set to take place during the ‘big freeze’ before Christmas.

Derby U13s are a strong side and Kesteven knew they needed to hit the ground running with their defensive game.

Kesteven under-13s action (61930625)

Ks started better than in recent matches, with some great tackles from James at full back, Fergus and Stanley at centre (12 and 13), and Jack and Harry on the wing. The Black Army U13s also dominated in the scrum, with Finlay, Finn and Charlie providing front row stability, Arnie and Seth giving second-row grunt and trusty captain Thomas on the tiller at number eight.

However, Ks lacked consistency in the first half and were down 20-0 at the break.

After a good chat at the interval, the Grantham side improved two key elements of their game: passing away from the contact area in attack and more committed defensive play – especially in the tackle and ruck.

The second half saw Gabe (scrum half) apply more pressure at the scrum, forcing errors from the opposition and winning Kesteven U13s penalties and points on the board.

Fresh legs came on with Lucas’s power at loosehead, Will and Cezary on the wing, and new boy Lucas impressing at 13.

A well-placed penalty kick from George at fly-half put Ks in a strong position for the throw-in just outside Derby’s 22. Ks managed to keep control for three or four phases, maintain their discipline at a ruck on their line and force the penalty try by Fergus.

Three minutes to go and Fergus kicked neatly up the centre. The ball was secured at the ruck, passed quickly out to Arnie, who charged through multiple tackles – showing why he earned his on-pitch nickname of The Terminator – only to be brought down five metres out.

But Ks' ruck support was quick and effective, allowing George to pick and crash over the line for a great pull-back finish at 20-10, with not a single try conceded in the second half.

George was man of the match, there were big smiles all round, and nobody paid too much attention to the scoreline!