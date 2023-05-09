In a nail-biting end to the season, Kesteven Under-13s played Newark away at Derby on Sunday in the final of the NLD (Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire & Derbyshire) Plate competition.

Ks stamped their mark on the game within the first minute with a breakaway try by Arnie at number five second row.

Newark quickly equalised two minutes later off a penalty. Clearly, this was going to be tight!

Neither team gave way for the next 10 minutes until again Arnie broke through, offloading to Fergus at outside centre number 12 to finish in style.

Ks just had the edge in the scrums with Charlie, Finn and Finlay, then Lucas P, on the front row, Seth joining Arnie on the second row, and Sean at number eight. Harry T frustrated Newark’s wingers with some great tackles.

An intercepted pass by Newark then made it two-all.

Kesteven’s discipline slipped with a series of high tackle penalties, allowing Newark to score just before half time, 10-15.

The second half started well with a series of well-worked passes from Jack at scrum half, through George and Thomas at 10 and 12, feeding to James at pace from full back and on to Arnie to finish.

Lucas B came on at second row, and Harry G and Isaac brought fresh tackling spirit to the backs, but Newark’s powerful 13 struck back with a left wing score break – 15-20.

A brilliant ripped ball from Fergus resulted in his second try, but again Newark pulled ahead after a penalty – 20-25.

Ks then used their full width through to Gabe on the wing, back in to Arnie to score his third.

All square with 10 minutes to go, a solid turnover ruck then fed out to Fergus for his third try.

The Kesteven boys dug deep to keep Newark out till the full-time whistle, running out with a 30-25 scoreline.

There was jubilation all round, and for Fergus who earned himself a well-deserved man of the match.