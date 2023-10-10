Kesteven U14s last faced Oakham this time last year and were treated to a humiliating defeat.

But Ks have come a long way since then and made their intentions clear within 90 seconds with a storming try from number 13 Hall off a turnover by Knight.

Tackles from Berry on wing and Mulvaney at full back helped front row Gench, Shelbourn and Bannister to secure the rucks, with Daglish at number four and captain Arkley at number eight extending the breakdown to give scrum half Reynolds space for the next move.

Action from Kesteven U14s' win over Oakham. Photo: Dan Wray Photography

Fly half Austen found number seven Geraghty who drew in the Oakham defence before offloading via Hall at pace to Wray at left wing, with a well-timed pop to number five Staples-Hawthorne to go over for try number two.

The second half saw a refreshed front row with props Swain and Pinckney, and Skelton and Majewski in the back row.

Trundley came on at 14, making fast work off a free kick to go over for Ks’ third.

Oakham then struck back, turning over a wild kick and securing a well-worked try.

A Ks set-piece off a solid scrum allowed Ratcliffe to charge through for their fourth try, converted by Hall.

Then a series of solid attacking rucks on Ks’ line gave Oakham a converted try to finish the match.