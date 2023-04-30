Kesteven under-16 squad faced Boston in a friendly at a cold and wet Woodnook on Sunday, for what would be their final game as juniors in the black shirt.

Despite the previous week’s disappointing loss against Sheffield RUFC, the squad warmed up in high spirits with good levels of intensity and energy.

Indeed, the new half-back pairing of Cowling and Robertson in particular looked very slick as they worked through practice moves.

Kesteven Under-16s. Photo: Emma Bancroft

However, a good warm-up is no guarantee of success and it remained to be seen whether this would translate into a strong performance during the game.

The match started with both sides playing good structured rugby, with Boston clearly having improved since the early season away fixture when Kesteven registered a convincing 49-17 victory.

Boston were pressing hard in defence, nullifying early Kesteven attacks in the opening stages, however, Kesteven seemed quite comfortable and were patiently waiting for their first opportunity.

Strong carries from Cook, Smith and Issott were stopped well by Boston, and only a superb run from Arlando from well inside his own half to outpace the Boston defence managed to break the deadlock and open the Kesteven account. Cowling converted to take the score to 7-0.

Following the restart, Boston responded with strong runs from some of their large forwards. However, the recent training with the senior team seemed to have paid off, with Kesteven’s defensive press able to weather the Boston attacks and gradually push them back into their own half.

The ever consistent Foster-Burton, Elnor and Arlando excelled at the breakdown to keep the Boston attacks under constant pressure. From this pressure, Kesteven managed to turnover the ball and the impressive Cook went over from close range following some beautiful multi-phase play from Kesteven. The in-form Cowling kicked the conversion to take the score to 14-0.

Kesteven had started to settle down now and in relaxed and confident mood started to play better than they had at any point this season. Definitely a case of saving the best until last.

Robertson and Cowling were starting to control the game, directing all of the Kesteven attacks and keeping Boston on the back foot. Even when Boston managed to pin Kesteven down in their 22, the Kesteven back line got themselves out of trouble, with Thompson offering an excellent kicking option from outside centre, relieving the pressure.

Sparkes, who was outstanding at inside centre in both defence and attack all game, managed to carry from deep inside his own half all the way in to the Boston 22 and was unlucky not to go over. Not bad for someone who was playing prop less than a year ago.

Following a line-out, Kesteven played some fantastic rugby with the ball in hand, with it seemingly going through the hands of the entire team as they made their way towards the Boston try line. Strong carries and offloads from Davison and Cook, interlinking well with the backs, culminated in the excellent Cowling going over to score his first try of the game. He converted to take the score to 21-0.

At the next restart, Boston were still pushing hard and managed to get into the Kesteven half and a rare lapse in concentration from the Ks defence resulted in the Boston opening their account with a well worked try close to the posts. They converted to take the scoreline to 21-7.

After the restart, Kesteven seemed to be keen to make amends and immediately managed to get possession in the Boston half, with Serino-Jordan, Foster-Burton, Smith and Bancroft all involved in delivering the ball to Cook who managed, despite heavy traffic, to bludgeon his way through the Boston defence to go over for his second. Cowling, seemingly unable to miss, scored the conversion to take the score to 28-7.

Kesteven quickly followed up with a further well-worked try from the excellent Campbell, orchestrated by the imperious Robertson. Cowling again converted to leave the score 35-7 at the break.

Following the emptying of the bench at half time, the match started off with renewed intensity with Patrinos, Dunstan, McMullen, Bukovski, Brown and Crisp at the heart of a series of strong attacks.

Handling errors let Kesteven down a little which slowed their progress but Robertson managed to settle things down, starting a good attack just inside the Boston 22 which concluded in him going over for his first try of the game.

Boston were starting to tire a little now and with a few injuries some of the intensity in the first half started to drop away. Kesteven began to capitalise on this with first Crisp and then Patrinos going over to take the score to 52-7.

As the game wore on, fatigue started to bite on both sides and handling errors started to creep in.

Despite this, Kesteven managed to keep Boston pinned inside their half and a period of forward play culminated in Osborne going over from close range, 57-7.

Following the restart, Cowling was on hand to score the final try of the game following some excellent multi-phase rugby inside the Boston half. He duly converted to take the score to 64-7. A fantastic performance with him personally registering 22 points.

Overall, easily the best Ks U16 performance of the season and a fantastic way to end what has been a mixed campaign. It was also fantastic to see the back line finally step up. Men of the match were Davison and Bancroft who both stepped up on Sunday.