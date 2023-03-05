Boston Colts 5

Kesteven Colts 53

Kesteven travelled deep into the fens for the opening match of their 2023 NLD Colts Cup campaign last weekend.

The first points were quick to come when a penalty close to the line saw Mussell tap and go for the first try, converted with ease by his own boot.

Very shortly after the restart, Boston’s panicked defence miscued the clearance kick straight into the hands of Andrew, barely five metres out, and he ran in for an easy score.

Another ill-conceived kick some three minutes later was charged down by Pilkington, and Taylor hoovered up the crumbs for an unopposed touchdown.

With the Kesteven forwards superior in all respects, the scrums and line-outs were little challenged, with hooker Simpson dominating the battle of the front rows.

Working patiently through the phases, Kesteven retained control of the game up front, providing the backs with quick ball time and again.

Mussell and Hall both profited from the outstanding work by the pack to score easy tries and the half concluded with a beautifully worked combination of a steal by Taylor at the line-out, offloaded to Sheard, and a perfectly timed tip to Simpson for the try.

Taking to the field for the second half, Boston immediately upped the pressure on Kesteven’s defence and a succession of penalties gifted the home team five points with a tap and go from just five metres out.

Kesteven’s fast-flowing front-foot rugby of the first half was now replaced by the need for composure and resolute defence in the second.

Whilst Kesteven lacked a little of their customary structure, and the handling was sloppy at times, there were nonetheless flashes of brilliance.

The aerial prowess of Brahoua at the line-out, with a 60-metre run through heavy traffic and the slickest of offloads to Mussell to complete his hat trick under the posts, was a champagne moment worth waiting for.

With tries from Sheard and Brahoua in the final 10 minutes of the match, Kesteven left the field with a comfortable victory to their name.

There is no doubt that the stability and exceptional game-management that scrum half Gilbert brings to every game is fundamental to Kesteven’s success on the field.

Menacing over the ball and comfortably in command in both scrum and lineout, the Kesteven pack made the stand-out contribution of the game, with the workrate of Simpson and Sheard being fundamental to every critical moment of the match.

However, commitment and skills aside, it was the discipline and maturity of James, particularly in the face of unsolicited physical intimidation, that stood out and made him an entirely deserving player of the match.

Kesteven: Sheard, Simpson, James, Stephenson, Brahoua, Taylor, Andrew, Pilkington, Gilbert (c), Barry, Owen, Mussell, Hewson, Jallow, Hall. Reps: Griffiths, Login, Bailey, Fairman, Hillyer.

Tries: Mussell (3), Andrew, Taylor, Hall, Simpson, Sheard, Brahoua. Conversions: Mussell (4).