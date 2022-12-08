The draw for the quarter-finals of the NLD Under-14 Cup pitted Kesteven against last year's beaten finalists Newark – another tough match following the previous round against last year's winners, Stamford.

Ks kicked off the match, immediately pinning Newark deep into their half. Ks had an early scare when Callum stayed down, but he bravely soldiered on after treatment.

A lovely break from Rhys was thwarted but the offload to Ollie M enabled Ks to register the first try of the game.

From the restart, Ks worked several phases of play to push back up the field thanks to breaks from Ollie M and Rhys, and carries from Will and Callum.

Sweeping play pushed Newark back further thanks to a step from Alfie O, run and offload from Rhys to Max who switched play from the right wing, back inside to Mason who fed Will for a trademark run, offloading to Ollie M in the tackle to jink into the Newark 22.

Both Thomas H and Alfie O stretched the Newark defence with breaks, before Oscar defied four defenders with strong hand-offs to score Ks' second of the game.

The Newark restart was immediately returned to their half by a combination of Ollie M and Callum, before Ks conceded a penalty, giving Newark some respite and enabling them to step into the Ks half for the first time in the match.

Ks quickly dealt with the danger, kicking clear and chasing well (Mason and Rhys) to push Newark back to the halfway line before a series of penalties from over-eager defending helped propel Newark back into the Ks 22. A last-gasp tackle from Mason prevented a try in the corner and Ks were able to kick clear again, keeping Newark at bay.

Carries from Joe and Callum returned Ks to the Newark half before a lovely step from Alfie O set up another piercing run from Rhys into the Newark 22. Newark repelled this attack but Ks were in the ascendancy now and dominating the scrum as well as field position.

The pressure was beginning to tell and was rewarded by a Will try, running in from 30 yards from a penalty to extend the score to 15-0.

There was just time for Newark to restart the game and Thom B to drive the ball back up the pitch before the half time whistle.

Newark kicked off the second half looking for an early score but a break from Tom McD and offload put Oscar in from 20 yards for his second of the game.

After the restart, there were several phases of scrappy play with neither side able to control a slippery ball. But then, a well-worked move from Ks from inside their own half triggered a great break from Rhys, who was hauled down 15 yards short of the line by the desperate Newark defence.

Joe D and then Josh G were stopped just short of the line as wave upon wave of Ks attacks rained down on the under-pressure visitors. Tom H was held up over the line as Ks looked to extend their lead.

Several phases followed before Mason switched the play, setting up Will to crash over for his second of the match from five metres out, which Mason converted for 27-0.

A rare Newark foray into the Ks 22 from a kick-through was snuffed out by a resolute defence, and Ks' clearance kick was chased and recovered by Rhys, enabling Thomas H to pick and go, taking Ks quickly back to the halfway line, before pushing Newark deep into their half with a kick-through.

The game ebbed and slowed for several minutes before an injury to Mason saw him depart the field with a fractured wrist after an excellent performance.

Ks repelled several waves of Newark pressure before being awarded a penalty that enabled them to clear their lines.

Rhys then picked up a dropped ball and ran half the length of the pitch to score a certain try, only to be shot by a sniper five yards before the line. From the resulting scrum, a brilliantly inventive decoy move was conjured up between vice-captain and captain, where Alfred ran a dummy pick and go from nine, enabling Thom B to pick and go, scoring under the posts for a 32-0 final score.

Man of the match was Thom B for an excellent captain's performance.