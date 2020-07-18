Home   Sport   Article

Grantham rugby players return to training following lockdown

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 18 July 2020

Kesteven Rugby Club’s men’s and women’s sections are back in official training for the new season.

Having seen last season curtailed due to Covid-19,Monday nights have now become fitness nights as the Girls’ and Ladies’ sections return to action, followed by the Men and Colts on Tuesdays.

The RFU has delivered a comprehensive ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, which will ensure that those who use rugby as their exercise of choice – and gain the multiple physical, mental and social benefits of playing – can return as safely as possible to action.

Read more
Rugby

More by this author

Grantham Reporter

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE