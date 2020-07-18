Kesteven Rugby Club’s men’s and women’s sections are back in official training for the new season.

Having seen last season curtailed due to Covid-19,Monday nights have now become fitness nights as the Girls’ and Ladies’ sections return to action, followed by the Men and Colts on Tuesdays.

The RFU has delivered a comprehensive ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, which will ensure that those who use rugby as their exercise of choice – and gain the multiple physical, mental and social benefits of playing – can return as safely as possible to action.