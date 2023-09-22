Kesteven Under-15s’ second game of the season was a tough one against bogey side Syston at Woodnook.

Playing downhill, Syston kicked off the game but immediately handed the ball to Ks as the ball did not travel 10 metres.

However, the Ks scrum was won against the head by Syston as the packs went head to head for the first time.

Team talk time for Kesteven Under-15s.

From a lineout, Ks drove the ball forward powerfully but Syston’s fired-up forwards turned the ball over and cleared their lines with a kick.

Or so they thought. The kick was gathered by Jacob who, on debut, showed the clas, lightning pace and agility to beat the defenders and run in from 30 metres.

Syston had not learned their lesson and kicked deep to Jacob in Ks own half. He evaded all tackle attempts and ran the ball from inside his own half to score his second of the game, 10-0.

Ks defended hard but conceded a penalty. Syston’s powerful forwards drove towards the line, breaching the Ks defence on the second attempt from five yards out under the posts. The converted try narrowed the score to 10-7 – game on.

The half time whistle blew with Ks under pressure after what had been a really good, tough half of rugby with the scores finely balanced.

Ks made seven changes at half time and kicked off the second half playing downhill.

Syston’s backs were starting to get into gear and made several line breaks followed by a kick to the corner, pushing Ks deep into their 22 again. Ks cleared their lines after a scrum but the pressure was mounting.

From a Ks lineout they ran the ball but an errant pass in the centres handed the ball to Syston and they were in, touching down under the posts for their second converted try of the game and a 14-10 lead.

Ks continued to seek the next score. Alfred’s dummy run drew the defence and Will H picked up from the back of the scrum to power over and restore Ks’ lead with their third try, 15-14.

Ks knocked on from the kick-off, giving Syston the impetus again. They probed down the left and worked an overlap, only for Wyatt to time his interception perfectly and race from mid-way inside his own half, evading the desperate Syston speedsters to touch down under the posts to huge cheers from Ks. Alfie O converted for 22-14 to put Ks two scores ahead.

The game ebbed and flowed with a determined Syston looking to narrow the gap but the final whistle went and Ks were victorious.

Man of the match was Alfred A.