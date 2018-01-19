RUGBY: Girls’ rugby tournament at Grantham

Kesteven RFC will be hosting a Festival of Rugby for Girls at Woodnook on Sunday.

Teams from Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Boston, Stamford, West Bridgford, Notts Moderns, Oakham, Cleethorpes Newark and Kesteven will compete at Under 13 and Under 15 level in a round robin tournament.

First match starts at 12 noon.

Kesteven club secretary said: “This is a great achievement for Kesteven in its first season of running girls’ rugby. Numbers at training have grown to around 20 each week and they are now showing great promise playing some very good rugby.”