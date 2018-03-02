RUGBY: Kesteven 2nd XV return to winning ways against Newark

Notts Pennant League

Kesteven 2nd 69

Newark 3rd 24

Kesteven 2nd XV returned to winning ways after a thumping victory at home to local rivals Newark.

A good sized squad turned out for the hosts, who bounced back from last week’s defeat to Castle Donington.

Ks took field position early on, and benefited as a result. Front-rower Bennett showed excellent feet to make a break and found Fuller on the outside to stroll in. Fuller then grabbed his second, and Kesteven scored a third. Martyn Parker dummied his way through the defensive line and stepped the full back with ease to touch down under the posts.

Newark scored their opener, but Ks ran in another through Hanson just before the midway point to take the sides in 24-14 at half time.

After the break, Fuller raced in again to complete his hat trick, as well as Henry Parker and Cole, who both grabbed a score apiece.

The visitors came back, and grabbed their final score of the day, before Fuller charged his way in yet again, after some excellent handling from H. Parker and Udom, and the latter fed the flanker, scoring his fourth.

Yet another Fuller try was sandwiched in between two excellent scores from H. Parker, showing his blistering pace to round the blue defence to finish off an excellent day for Kesteven, beating fierce rivals to consolidate at the head of the table.

Kesteven: Bennett, Cole, Mawby, Robinson, Waters, Warden, Fuller, Hanson, Brighten, M. Parker, H. Parker, Jordan, Windsor, Burns, Udom, Midgley, Charles, Whinney.