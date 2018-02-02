RUGBY: Kesteven extend winning run with victory over high-flying Ashby

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Kesteven 35

Ashby 17

Kesteven were keen to extend their recent run of form but expected a tough match against second in the league Ashby.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of David Edley who has passed away.

Kesteven had the wind behind them in the first half and they used it to good effect. Daniel Halliday, at stand off, kicked well and kept Ashby pinned in their own half.

The home side opened the scoring with a classic try. Dan Turner picked up from the base of the scrum 30 metres out and outpaced the defence to score. Halliday converted and Kesteven were 7-0 up after 10 minutes.

Kesteven were in commend and Turner added a second try when Pert made good ground before sending Turner in for his second try. And then he completed his hat trick after good work by Webster. Halliday’s conversion hit the post and and went over.

Draper went off for treatment to be replaced by Lines. Ashby did not have a lot of possession but towards the end of the half they engineered a good move which saw them score in the corner. The conversion brought the half time score to 21-7.

Ks were not going to let their advantage go and kept the pressure on. They were helped when the Ashby wing was sent to the sin bin after a high tackle on Cox, and they were made to pay when Pert took control of a loose ball and Dingley passed on to Cox on half way. The wing beat his opposite number on the outside then turned inside to confuse the full back, before he ran in for a great try. Halliday continued his consistent goal kicking to open up a 21-point lead again.

Kesteven lost concentration for a minute and were caught out by a quickly taken restart for Ashby to score a cheeky try.

Kesteven freshened up their side by rotating the squad. Hanson and Brown replaced Pert and Stedman, and Draper came on for Lines.

Kesteven exerted their control on the game and the fifth try followed shortly after. This time, Draper made a good run and made space for Turner to notch a remarkable fourth try. Halliday crowned an immaculate kicking display with his fifth conversion.

With the match won, Kesteven relaxed and Ashby had the last word with a final try to bring down the curtain on a very entertaining match.

Kesteven: Hall, Palin, Betts, Dingley, Cox, Halliday, Draper, Stedman, Sheardown, Purvis, Pert, Cowley, Webster, Armstrong, Turner. Reps: Lines, Brown, Hanson.