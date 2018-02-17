RUGBY: Kesteven help Lincs dominate over Notts in veterans’ rematch

Lincolnshire Vets 45

Nottinghamshire Vets 28

Last Wednesday saw Lincs Veterans take on Notts for a return fixture at Woodnook, with a good smattering of Kesteven players.

When the two sides met before Christmas it was a tight game, resulting in a 5-5 draw, and so another tense game was expected.

Lincs Vets is an invitational side drawing upon players from around the county playing at various different levels, and gives them a chance to come together to represent the green shirt of the county in a pressure-free environment.

The game saw no less than seven Kesteven players represent the county in what proved to be an entertaining encounter.

Lincs began the game brightly and soon had control of the scoreboard, scoring three quick tries on what was a bitterly cold evening. The tries were flowing freely and coming from all over the side, from Steve Quinlan (North Hykeham) at hooker and Robbie Lancaster (Skegness) at prop, to John Burgin (Bourne) in the centres. Kesteven’s own Ken Lines, playing at full back, scored an impressive brace, showing great pace and agility throughout.

Notts are a very good side and always manage to find a foothold in the game, with a lively scrum half always causing problems and the legendary Eric Cranmer on the wing scoring an impressive hat trick.

It was Lincs, however, that had a little bit more quality, well skippered by Mark Pearson (unattached), with Phil Jordan (Kesteven) playing an impressive and abrasive role at fly half meaning they were able to end the game in comfortable fashion on the scoreboard.

Lincs still have one more fixture this season when they play Derbyshire at Mansfield RFC on February 28.

Lincs RFU thanked all at Kesteven RFC for their hospitality and use of the great facilities at Woodnook.

Lincs Vets: Mark Pearson (unattached), Steve Quinlen (North Hykeham), Rob Lancaster (skegness), Nigel Foster (Scunthorpe), Adam Downing (Sleaford), Neil Corry (Grimsby), Richard Armstrong (Kesteven), Shaun Kelly (Sleaford), Steve Roberts (Stamford), Phil Jordan (Kesteven), Dave Beevers (Sleaford), John Burgin (Bourne), Nick Maunder (Stamford), Rob Windsor (Kesteven), Ken Lines (Kesteven), Reps: Andy Rush (North Hykeham), James Bennett (Kesteven), Pete Usher (North Hykeham), Olie Hanson (Kesteven), Russell Wright (Boston), Ben Chamberlain (Market Rasen), Chris Miller (Market Rasen), Rob (Scunthorpe), Ian Charles (Kesteven).