RUGBY: Kesteven ladies are ready for first match

Since its formation in 1947. Kesteven Rugby Club has offered rugby for senior men.

In 1994, the junior and mini teams were launched, bringing rugby to boys and girls throughout the Grantham area.

And since November of last year a group of ladies started training at the club’s Woodnook ground and the first Kesteven ladies’ team in the club’s existence is now ready for action.

Sadly their first game was due to be played on Mother’s Day but the opposition were unable to raise a side so the Kesteven squad have more time to perfect their skills.

The squad trains on a Monday evening under floodlights from 7pm till 8pm and currently boasts between 25 and 30 players, some new to the game and some having played before.

The beauty of rugby is whatever shape or size you are, there’s a position for you. Similarly age and fitness levels are not a barrier as the game seeks to be inclusive to all who want to have a go.

Scrum-half, and mother of two rugby playing boys, Kerri Arlando said: “When it was first mentioned that Kesteven RFC was starting a ladies’ team, I thought I was too old. I’m so glad I changed my mind, I would have missed out on so much if I didn’t take the plunge. Now I can’t wait for Monday nights to come around.”

Coaching is conducted by qualified, licensed coaches, together with players from the current first XV squad so there are plenty of experienced hands to ensure that newcomers are welcomed and trained on the basics. And the more experienced players are put through their paces to develop their skills.

Kesteven coach Angus Shaw said he was astounded by the enthusiasm and amount of laughter that the ladies managed to cram into each session: “Of course, rugby is a physical sport but it’s also a game of evasion – it’s as much about the skill as it is the strength. If you’re reasonably fit and you want to try a new team sport, then come on up – you have nothing to lose but your dignity,” he said with a smile.

Newly-appointed Kesteven ladies’ team manager Jade Sheardown added: “It’s safe to say that joining the Kesteven ladies’ team has been one of the best things I have done in a very long time. The club itself is very welcoming and also accommodating to all ranges of experience and age.

“I would greatly encourage anyone who’s considering coming up to the club on a Monday night to the ladies’ training session to do so, you won’t regret it.”

Contact details, and directions to the club, can be found on the Kesteven RFC website www.kestevenrugby.club