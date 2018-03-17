RUGBY: Kesteven’s return to action ends in defeat

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Kesteven 3

Grimsby 8

Kesteven returned to action following last week’s postponement and welcomed fellow Lincolnshire side Grimsby.

An excellent efforts by Kesteven cleared water off the pitch to allow the game to go ahead.

The heavy pitch made fluent play difficult but the home team started with intent. Opening play saw Kesteven on top.

A couple of early penalties saw Ks get good field position and after 10 minutes Dan Halliday stepped up to open the scoring with a straight forward penalty.

The home team continued to play strongly but the wet ball made handling difficult. There were few opportunities to add to their score.

Turner made a strong run up the middle but his pass out to Palin did not go to hand.

The pack had good patches with Stedman, Sheardown and Purvis all looking strong. Pert and Cowley worked hard while the back row of Vincent Armstrong and Webster kept up a good supply of ball.

Half time came with the score still at 3-0

The second half was a repeat of the first. Grimsby settled down to play a containing game, repelling all attacks from Kesteven, but in truth it was the conditions which was the true winner.

Ks freshened the team up with Tweddle, Hanson and Stokes coming on for Pert Vincent and Windsor.

Halliday had one chance for a penalty but the ball slipped past the post.

This gave Grimsby some hope and they were able to get a foothold in the home 22. From a maul, they worked the blind side and caught the home defence napping to score with a straight run to the corner to take the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

In those final 10 minutes, there was time for Grimsby to add a penalty.

Right at the end, Kesteven had one last chance with a run starting under their own posts, but they were not able to complete. It was a disappointing end to a hard match.

Kesteven: Price, Palin, Brewis, Turner, Windsor, Halliday, Lines, Stedman, Sheardown, Purvis, Pert, Cowley, Vincent, Armstrong, Webster. Reps: Tweddle, Hanson, Stokes.