RUGBY: Kesteven throw away 14-point lead to suffer late defeat

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Sileby Town 32

Kesteven 27

Kesteven made their first visit to Sileby for their return fixture.

Injuries and unavailability left the visitors short-handed but they started the game very well and opened the scoring after only four minutes when Adam Draper spotted a gap from a ruck five metres out and shot in under the bar for the opening try. Price converted and the visitors looked comfortable.

The Sileby side, though, worked themselves into the game and opened their account with a try in the corner.

Kesteven kept the pressure up and when Sileby were caught offside, Price stepped up to add a penalty.

The home team continued to play open rugby but it was to cost them when, just before the break, Jack Palin read their move perfectly to intercept and run in for a try under the posts. Price converted.

Ks looked to hold on till half time but in the last seconds an attempted clearance kick was picked up by the Sileby wing who scored in the corner to close the half time to 17-10.

Kesteven kept up their good play and added a third try. Draper’s second try was a carbon copy of the first when he again picked up from the base of a ruck and darted for the line to score. Price’s conversion opened up a 14-point gap.

Tweddle was replaced by Pert at this point. This should have seen them safe but Sileby had other ideas. They added their third try when Kesteven were judged to have illegally prevented a try and the referee awarded a penalty try.

Straight from the restart, Sileby were awarded a scrum on half way and scored a simple try from clean possession. The conversion failed but Sileby were not done and took the lead with 10 minutes left when they added their fifth try.

Kesteven were not done and when they were awarded a penalty with five minutes left, Tom Price kept up his 100 per cent record with the boot to tie the scores at 27-27.

Sileby had the bit between their teeth and were not going to accept the draw. Their determination paid off with a try deep into injury time to secure the win and leave a disappointing end to the match for Kesteven.

Kesteven: Price, Palin, Betts, Windsor, Cox, Parker, Draper, Tedman, Sheardown, Purvis, Tweddle, Hanson, Brown, Armstrong, Webster. Reps: Pert.