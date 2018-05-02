RUGBY: Kesteven U13 triumph comfortably at Boston

Boston U13 15

Kesteven U13 30

Opening play was even, with the two teams testing each other out, until the ball was passed beautifully to the wing for Jamaal to score the opener for Kesteven.

Great handling from the backs provided more opportunities and Oliver Poole scored from a distance, having been given the ball with open turf in front of him.

Half time saw Kesteven 20-0 to the good and Poole having secured his hat trick.

Gilbert, Simpson, Bullement, Owen, Smith and Barry continued to impress after the break, going forward at every chance, with Muir, James, Sheard, Login, Cradduck and Griffiths securing the ball for the backs to weave their magic.

Wade and Farron got stuck in, showing promise for the future, whilst Joel (Kieron) Chapman made a try-saving tackle and had a good run, only to nearly have his head knocked off in a high tackle.

A Gilbert snipe and off-load saw Barry cross the whitewash for his maiden Kesteven try and to end the Boston rearguard mini-fightback, Poole darted over to finish the job.

For an overall display of guts, skill and tenacity, Jack Simpson was awarded man of the match, much to the silent bemusement of four tries Poole. Special mention also to the amazing front row.

l The KRFC U13 team have had a great season of learning, developing and most importantly enjoying their rugby.

The scrum is now becoming a key part of the game and boys are mastering the required skills and hopefully will be gaining a few extra pounds of muscle.

Over the course of the season, Kesteven have said farewell to a couple of lads and welcomed half a dozen new faces, and the coaches are very happy to have the strong bones of what will hopefully become a magnificent rugby squad.

In the end of season team awards, Oliver Poole was most improved player, Sam Gilbert won player of the year, and Terry James picked up the spirit of rugby accolade. Charlie Plant collected the Horace Gilbert Memorial award for strength and commitment in all aspects of play.