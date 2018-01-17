RUGBY: Kesteven youth share spotlight with Leicester Tigers

Young players and their coaches from Kesteven RFC shared the spotlight with Aviva Premiership rugby at Welford Road, home of the Leicester Tigers, on Saturday.

The team took part in The Ultimate Big Boot, sponsored by De Montfort University, in front of a 20,000-strong crowd, testing their catching skills as balls were fired high into the Welford Road sky as part of the half time entertainment.

Kesteven made five successful catches and they enjoyed the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of rugby legends on the famous turf.

Jonathan Jackson was among the group and said: “We brought a group of our under-14s and they had a great day at Tigers, both watching the game and participating in The Big Boot competition.

“The boys did well catching five out of the 10 balls, but narrowly lost out to Stamford. However, we enjoyed the experience to be out on the pitch and really relished sitting so close to the pitch, being only metres away from our favourite players.”

There is an Ultimate Big Boot jackpot prize for any team that can claim a full set of 10 catches, starting at £2,000.

The Ultimate Big Boot is available to Tigers group bookings. Participants must be aged 14 or over. All participants receive a Big Boot T-shirt as a souvenir. For more information, phone the Tigers Group Days team on 0116 2171 216.